HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is ordering all private golf courses and private sports facilities on Oahu to close.
City courses have already shut down.
His order goes into effect Wednesday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m.
He says courses can have employees work to take care of the greens but no one should be playing.
- Lt. Gov. Josh Green recommends everyone wear a protective mask when they leave their home
- Hawaiian Airlines to support medical workers with free neighbor island flights
- Honolulu Mayor orders private golf courses, private sports facilities to close
- Punahou classmates DeForest Buckner and Ka’imi Fairbairn combine to exceed $100 million in new NFL contracts
- How to help your children deal with the coronavirus pandemic