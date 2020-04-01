Honolulu Mayor orders private golf courses, private sports facilities to close

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is ordering all private golf courses and private sports facilities on Oahu to close.

City courses have already shut down.

His order goes into effect Wednesday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m.

He says courses can have employees work to take care of the greens but no one should be playing.

