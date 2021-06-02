Honolulu mayor on Tier 4: ‘We’re almost there’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he is still in negotiations with the State and Gov. David Ige about modifying Oahu’s tier system.

According to Mayor Blangiardi, both parties have some opposition to the proposal he submitted on Friday, May 28.

Mayor Blangiardi says Oahu might now have to wait until 60% of Hawaii’s population is fully vaccinated before restrictions can be eased.

“I was told yesterday that the modification to the tier with respect to 50% of our people was actually being moved back to 60,” Mayor Blangiardi said. “But I think at the 60% level, hopefully we’ll see some significant modifications, including travel as well.”

“We’re almost there, we are almost there. We will get there. That’s not a maybe kind of deal. We will get there.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Mayor Blangiardi is hoping to meet with Gov. Ige and the Department of Health on Friday, June 4.