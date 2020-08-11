Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s COVID-19 test result is negative

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was mass testing at Honolulu Hale after 10 employees had positive COVID-19 test results. Mayor Kirk Caldwell also took the test.

The city confirms that Mayor Caldwell’s COVID-19 test result came back negative. It was also posted on the Mayor’s twitter account.

