Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s COVID-19 test result is negative

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was mass testing at Honolulu Hale after 10 employees had positive COVID-19 test results. Mayor Kirk Caldwell also took the test.

The city confirms that Mayor Caldwell’s COVID-19 test result came back negative. It was also posted on the Mayor’s twitter account.

2/2. Please, protect each other from this virus by wearing face coverings, and not gathering in groups. We will get through this. — Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) August 11, 2020

