Honolulu Mayor extends stay-at-home order for 2 more weeks

FILE – In this March 28, 2020, file photo, a couple sits on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Hawaii law enforcement authorities are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, jetskiing, shopping and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced an extension to the stay-at-home order which will now end on Sept. 23.

Under the order, individuals are ordered to stay at home and work from their residence unless they are essential workers or performing essential infrastructure work.

JUST IN: Families CANNOT go to the beach together.



Mayor Kirk Caldwell says you can go on a hike, to the park or to the beach, but ONLY BY YOURSELF. He says this is so HPD can enforce the rules, adding that it’s hard for police to tell who lives together or not. @KHONnews — Lauren Day (@LaurenDayNews) September 8, 2020

Mayor Caldwell also said that families cannot go on hikes, to the park or the beach with others–only alone.

