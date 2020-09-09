Honolulu Mayor extends stay-at-home order for 2 more weeks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced an extension to the stay-at-home order which will now end on Sept. 23.
Under the order, individuals are ordered to stay at home and work from their residence unless they are essential workers or performing essential infrastructure work.
Mayor Caldwell also said that families cannot go on hikes, to the park or the beach with others–only alone.
