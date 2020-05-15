Live Now
Honolulu mayor extends ‘Safer-at-Home’ order until end of June

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell extended the ‘safer-at-home’ order to June 30, according to the amended emergency proclamation.

The extension was put into effect on Wednesday, May 13.

While the order requires everyone in the county to stay at home and work from home, there is an exception for government services, certain essential activities, work to provide essential business, designated businesses and operations, and for those who perform essential public infrastructure construction, including housing.

The face mask mandate also continues to remain in place, with the exception to those within financial institutions, by children under the age of five, first responders, and to those with medical conditions or disabilities where wearing a face covering may pose as a health or safety risk.

Currently, there is no June 30th extension for the whole state. However, Governor David Ige answered a viewer’s question in a Facebook Live discussion on Thursday afternoon, and hinted that it may be a possibility.

“I have to let you know that I have been discussing extending that proclamation, and we probably will be doing that,” he said. “There might be some changes. We will be looking at more businesses and activities [opening up].

