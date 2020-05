HONOLULU (KHON) -- As the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten, many businesses are stuck in limbo waiting to hear if they will be part of the next phase of re-openings. Yesterday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced an extension of the current emergency order through the end of June, and Governor David Ige followed suit shortly after, saying he will "probably" be doing the same with the statewide "Safer-At-Home" order, though with a gradual re-opening of businesses deemed to be less risky:

"I’ve told the mayors that my intention is to extend the Safer-At-Home mandate through the end of June...but there are other businesses and activities that we are looking at that are medium risk activities that we’ll look at reopening," Governor Ige said.