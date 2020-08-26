Honolulu Mayor Caldwell explains his decision behind Oahu’s stay-at-home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With new COVID-19 daily cases remaining in the triple digits, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has imposed a two week stay-at-home order on Oahu.
Mayor Caldwell joined us this morning to explain his reasoning behind his decision.
