Honolulu Mayor Caldwell discusses moving into tier 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For nearly four weeks, Oahu residents have been diligent about wearing a mask, social distancing and have flatten the COVID-19 curve.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

As a reward, we are on track to move into Tier 2 of the Reopening Strategy starting on Thursday. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell joined Wake Up 2day to discuss moving the next phase of reopening.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2