Honolulu Mayor Caldwell discusses moving into tier 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For nearly four weeks, Oahu residents have been diligent about wearing a mask, social distancing and have flatten the COVID-19 curve.
As a reward, we are on track to move into Tier 2 of the Reopening Strategy starting on Thursday. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell joined Wake Up 2day to discuss moving the next phase of reopening.
