Honolulu Mayor Caldwell announces restrictions for Oahu due to coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced restrictions for Oahu to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Caldwell spoke at the Governor’s news conference around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18.

Starting Aug. 19, these restrictions will be in place on Oahu for 28 days.

Work from home if possible. Businesses should encourage working from home or staggered work schedules to reduce the amount of people in one place at one time.

Beaches, parks, trails and bars remain closed.

Face coverings are mandated in the mall whether the mall is enclosed or not.

At church or other spiritual gatherings, no singing, no wind instruments can be played. At all times during the service, face coverings are required.

No social gatherings:

Social gathering are not allowed indoors or outdoors of more than five people. No social gatherings of more than five people are allowed even in your own home.

At restaurants, no groups larger than five at table. It was previously 10 people at a table maximum.

For outdoor attractions like Honolulu Zoo, Sea Life Park water parks, recreational/commercial boating, no gatherings larger than five people.

For museums and movie theaters, limit groups to five or less.

In business offices, all social gatherings are prohibited. Common areas for eating closed other than to go and heat up your food. Common areas are not open for people to come in and have lunch.

What is open?

With these limits, restaurants, retail, spiritual services, offices, fitness centers, personal services, childcare, education, healthcare, auto dealerships and real estate.

