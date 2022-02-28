HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi provided updates on the city’s COVID-19 emergency order in a news conference on Monday, Feb. 28.

As COVID case counts and hospitalizations decrease, Mayor Blangiardi confirmed that Safe Access Oahu will expire after Saturday, March 5, and there will be no further COVID restrictions for the city.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Mayor Blangiardi added that private businesses can continue to ask for proof of being fully COVID vaccinated or a negative test after March 5 if they choose to.

While the mayor’s announcement means there will be no emergency order for the City and County of Honolulu, Gov. Ige’s emergency proclamation is still in place and is set to expire on March 25. However, the decision to not extend the proclamation — which includes the state’s indoor mask and vaccine mandate for city and state workers– will ultimately be up to the governor and the Hawai Department of Health.

During the news conference, Mayor Blangiardi thanked the people of Oahu for everything they have been through since COVID started two years ago.

“What we have been through together over the last two years has been a battle, and the people of our island have fought back bravely against this. The numbers reflect everybody has done everything that they possibly could to demonstrate a genuine concern to take care of themselves, their families and all of us,” explained Mayor Blangiardi.

“I am so proud of the way Hawaii came through this COVID experience. The resiliency of our people was terrific — that’s a really great credit to who we are as a people and everything we talk about with respect to the spirit of Aloha, our sense of ohana and our sense of knowing, as island dwellers, we owe a lot to eachother and how we deal with life.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Maui County no longer requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for people to enter restaurants, bars and gyms — which started Feb. 21.