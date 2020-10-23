Honolulu Marathon goes virtual amid pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2020 Honolulu Marathon may be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but event organizers still want participants to stay active. The organization announced it will host a virtual marathon instead while keeping most of its traditions in place.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The virtual marathon, being called the “Virtual Beachfest,” will allow marathon runners to complete the 26.2 mile trek over the span of multiple days or a single day if preferred.

Organizers say anyone can enter the event, but encourages interested participants to register soon due to the limited number of entries available. Registration for the marathon opened on Oct. 22.

Participants will need to install a running tracking app of their choice to submit as proof of their run. The “Virtual Beachfest” will consider entries for a full marathon, 10-kilometer (10k) or one mile run. For those who want to go the extra mile, the Big Kahuna Challenge will involve completing all three types of runs.

For your race to count, event organizers say you must run anytime between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31. Any time ran before or after will not be counted. Registration is set to remain open through Dec. 31.

Honolulu Marathon adds that the official Mizuno finishers shirts and medals will still be awarded for those who are able to show proof of their run via a tracking app. Bibs, certificates and digital medals will also be awarded in the form of downloadable electronic files.

For those that are not comfortable with running outside amid the pandemic, treadmill running will also be considered by the race’s officials.

To register for the virtual “Beachfest” race, click here.

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2