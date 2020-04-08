Honolulu launches social distancing area for homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As fears over the spread of COVID-19 continues city officials created a new homeless initiative to address those living on the streets.

While the city is following CDC guidelines by not enforcing sidewalk laws officials have set up POST.

The Provisional Outdoor Screening Triage facility.

It’s being spear headed by HPD.

It provides a location for homeless to exercise social distancing in a controlled area.

“We’ve gotten reports of homeless that are going into businesses that have been shuttered,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “And living in doorways in other areas where there are no restroom facilities. No where near any of our parks where our restrooms are open, and more needs to be done to address that.”

The POST location is at Keehi Lagoon.

Honolulu police will monitor the facility.

The city’s goal with POST is to help homeless individuals that are asymptomatic and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the streets.