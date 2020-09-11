Honolulu has allocated half of its $387 million CARES Act funds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council held a briefing to find out how the county is spending its share of the state’s $1.2 billion CARES Act coronavirus relief money. Honolulu got nearly $400 million of that.

The county has spent tens of millions toward things like community health, cleaning and sanitation, enforcement, food security, grants to small businesses, and help for people with hardships. The county is also having to set aside money to pay for things the state did not do enough of.

“Unfortunately, some of the costs we didn’t think we would need to allocate CARES Act money to in terms of isolation and contact tracing and things we thought would be covered by other jurisdictions,” said Honolulu County’s chief resilience officer Josh Stanbro. “We need to reallocate some funds toward that.”

Just over one-third of the money has been committed or spent so far, and over half has been allocated.

It must all be spent by year-end or the remainder has to go back to the federal government. Click here to see a breakdown of the spending.

