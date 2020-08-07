Honolulu Hale worker tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A legislative branch employee at Honolulu Hale has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say that it is an isolated case, and the worker is currently in isolation. The employee has not come into work for 6 days.

Honolulu City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson arranged a test clinic on Aug. 8 for all employees as a precautionary measure.

Last week, Anderson issued a memo asking his colleagues and members of their staff to stop meeting with visitors in the council common areas.

