Honolulu Hale will light up in national flag colors to honor 75th anniversary of the end of WWII

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Hale will light up in red, white and blue to honor those who fought in World War II and the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Watch the Ceremony 75th anniversary of the end of World War II Commemoration Ceremony

The public can see pass by and see the lights on Wednesday night, Sept. 2.

“It is fitting that we honor the members of the Greatest Generation on this day, September 2,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “WWII has left indelible marks on the history of Hawaii and Honolulu. It was here, at Pearl Harbor that the United States was plunged into conflict. After four long years, peace was finally restored. But we will not forget the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom. We in Hawaii can be especially proud of all those who served, including the immortal Japanese-American soldiers who fought for this country despite the discrimination they faced at home. I am proud and honored to light up the symbol of our City, the Honolulu Hale, in the colors of our American flag and the flag of the State of Hawai‘i on this solemn and memorable occasion.”

Because of the pandemic’s restrictions, the end of the war memorial ceremony was held Wednesday morning in Pearl Harbor.

To watch the ceremony, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2