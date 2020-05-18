Honolulu Hale will be lit up for National Emergency Medical Services Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu alongside the rest of the country celebrates National Emergency Medical Services Week by lighting the Hale in Orange, Blue and White May 17-23.

“From donning personal protective equipment (PPEs) on every call, decontaminating their ambulances and equipment diligently, and responding to every call for medical assistance not knowing if the person inside is infected with the coronavirus. We have our city’s Emergency Medical Services team to thank for providing our island with the highest level of pre-hospital medical treatment.” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

To honor, Honolulu Hale will be lit up in orange, blue and white, which are the colors of the city’s ambulances.

“Our Emergency Medical Services Division has felt an extraordinary amount of aloha and support from our island’s people over the last two months. That appreciation has been a critical motivator for our Paramedics and the Emergency Medical Technicians who support them to continue risking their own safety for the well-being of our community,” said Jim Howe, Director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

In 1974, President Gerald Ford declared National Emergency Medical Services week, as a week to recognize and thank Paramedics and the EMTs that support them for dedicating themselves to saving the lives of others. This year’s National EMS Week theme is EMS Strong: Ready today. Preparing for tomorrow.