Honolulu Hale to be illuminated for duration of the Mayor’s stay at home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be red, white, and blue in the colors of the flag of Hawaii thru April 30.

This is a statement of solidarity by the residents of Oahu who are staying at home and working at home during this pandemic, to make sure that those on the front line of fighting this virus, medical personnel and Honolulu’s first responders, are protected and supported through the strict social distancing actions of our residents.

“Through April 30th, Honolulu Hale will be lit in the colors of the flag of Hawaii, to honor our medical personnel and Honolulu’s first responders who are putting their health and safety at risk to protect all of us,” said Mayor Caldwell. “This also serves as a reminder to all of us that by staying at home, wearing a mask in public settings, and keeping our social distance, we are doing our part to help reduce the number of deaths in Honolulu. Our hearts and thoughts of support go out to the families and loved ones of those whose lives were tragically cut short by this terrible virus,” Mayor Caldwell emphasized.

The City and County of Honolulu COVID-19 information call center remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for holidays. Oahu residents are encouraged to visit the website, oneoahu.org to get answers to frequently asked questions about Mayor Caldwell’s Stay at Home Order. If they do not find an answer to their questions on the site, residents can call the 768-CITY (2489) information hotline or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.