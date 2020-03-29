Honolulu firefighter, police officer tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu firefighter and a police officer tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association and the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers.

According to the president of HFFA, the firefighter is with fire station 32 Kalihi Uka. He is self-isolating ae home. No one else at his station is showing signs of any symptoms.

As for the police officer, an official with the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers says that he is stationed out of the Honolulu Police Department headquarters. The officer is self-isolating. No one who worked closely with him is showing any symptoms.

Officials say that it is an isolated incident and that the officer did not catch the virus on the job. HPD made sure to decontaminate all of his work areas.

Some other officers were tested, but results are still pending.