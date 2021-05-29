Honolulu fire officials help out coronavirus vaccine clinics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were a handful of opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine across Oahu on Saturday, May 29.

The Honolulu Fire Department assisted with four vaccine points of distribution — Windward Mall, SALT at Our Kaka’ako, Kaiaka Bay Beach Park in Haleiwa and Waipio Shopping Center.

Hawaii has been moving toward a mobile response to bring vaccines to harder-to-reach communities, as well as convenient locations in Honolulu.

“It’s very unorthodox, but it’s a way to get to the community,” said Kamehameha Schools strategic communications manager Aron Dote. “We know that making it convenient and easy will actually help the vaccinations.”

“We want to bring the vaccine to the communities,” said Queen’s Health Systems director of community and post acute services Mia Taylor. “We know everyone’s lives are so busy, it’s hard to get themselves and their families to some of the mass vaccination sites. So we really want to bring it to the community.”

Upwards of 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered Saturday.