Honolulu Fire Department to host mobile coronavirus vaccine clinics

FILE – Honolulu Fire Department officials help out with administering COVID-19 vaccines at SALT at our Kaka’ako, Hawaii, May 29, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) will reopen its mobile COVID-19 points of distribution on Saturday, June 19.

The clinics are intended for those 12 and older returning for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 and older getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There will be four Saturday locations on Oahu at various times. See below for a list of the HFD COVID-19 vaccine locations:

Windward Mall – 46-056 Kamehameha Highway, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– 46-056 Kamehameha Highway, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kaiaka Bay Beach Park – 66-449 Haleiwa Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– 66-449 Haleiwa Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Waipio Shopping Center – 94-1040 Waipio Uka Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– 94-1040 Waipio Uka Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. SALT at Our Kakaʻako – 691 Auahi Street, 12 to 6 p.m.

HFD personnel will be on hand to provide assistance with equipment, screening, check-in, line flow and post-vaccination observation.