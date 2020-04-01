Honolulu Fire Department shuts down Station 32 at Kalihi-Uka

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Fire Fighters Association president Bobby Lee said Station 32 at Kalihi-Uka will be shut down after two firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.

Everyone in that station will be on a 14-day home quarantine. That is a total of about 30 people.

No one needs to be tested unless they become symptomatic.

The station will be cleaned.

After the cleaning, other firefighters from other stations will be brought in on overtime.

On March 28, Lee said the firefighter is with fire Station 32 Kalihi-Uka. He is self-isolating at home, and that the firefighter was on personal leave when the virus was contracted.

On March 31, Lee confirmed a second firefighter at Station 32 Kalihi-Uka also tested positive for COVID-19.