Honolulu Fire Department holding mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics at 4 locations on Saturday

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department will be holding four mobile vaccination sites on Saturday, May 29, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations are open to anyone with appointments or walk-ins.

LOCATIONS

  • Windward Mall – 46-056 Kamehameha Highway
    • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering Pfizer
  • SALT at Our Kakaʻako – 691 Auahi Street
    • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering Pfizer
  • Kaiaka Bay Beach Park – 66-449 Haleiwa Road
    • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering Pfizer or J&J
  • Waipio Shopping Center – 94-1040 Waipio Uka Street
    • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering Pfizer or J&J


