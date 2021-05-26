Honolulu Fire Department holding mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics at 4 locations on Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Attorney General of the United States has been asked to decide whether to pursue the death penalty for Michael Miske and that is likely to delay the start of the trial until next year in a massive case against Miske and 10 co-defendants on charges including kidnapping and murder.

The federal prosecutors' request regarding capital punishment was revealed in a court filing this week in which the Department of Justice asked to delay the start of trial from this fall until March 2022. According to federal policy, the U.S. Attorney General must give prior written authorization before the death penalty can be sought.