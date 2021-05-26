Honolulu Fire Department holding mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics at 4 locations on Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department will be holding four mobile vaccination sites on Saturday, May 29, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations are open to anyone with appointments or walk-ins.
LOCATIONS
- Windward Mall – 46-056 Kamehameha Highway
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering Pfizer
- SALT at Our Kakaʻako – 691 Auahi Street
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering Pfizer
- Kaiaka Bay Beach Park – 66-449 Haleiwa Road
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering Pfizer or J&J
- Waipio Shopping Center – 94-1040 Waipio Uka Street
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering Pfizer or J&J