Honolulu Fire Department confirms fire fighter at Kalihi Kai station tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed a fire fighter from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station tested positive for COVID-19.
HFD says the fire fighter has been placed on leave, and others are in self-quarantine.
The HFD currently has seven fire fighters who have tested positive:
- five from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station
- one from the Moanalua Fire Station
- one from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station
HFD says it is adjusting its staffing to make sure all areas are covered.
