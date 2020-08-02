Honolulu Fire Department confirms fire fighter at Kalihi Kai station tested positive for COVID-19

On July 21, The Honolulu Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak at the Pacific Marina Inn near Ke’ihi lagoon around 9:10 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed a fire fighter from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station tested positive for COVID-19.

HFD says the fire fighter has been placed on leave, and others are in self-quarantine.

The HFD currently has seven fire fighters who have tested positive:

five from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station

one from the Moanalua Fire Station

one from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station

HFD says it is adjusting its staffing to make sure all areas are covered.

