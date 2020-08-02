Honolulu Fire Department confirms fire fighter at Kalihi Kai station tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

On July 21, The Honolulu Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak at the Pacific Marina Inn near Ke’ihi lagoon around 9:10 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed a fire fighter from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station tested positive for COVID-19.

HFD says the fire fighter has been placed on leave, and others are in self-quarantine.

The HFD currently has seven fire fighters who have tested positive:

  • five from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station
  • one from the Moanalua Fire Station
  • one from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station

HFD says it is adjusting its staffing to make sure all areas are covered.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories