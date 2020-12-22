Honolulu Festival canceled for 2nd year in a row

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Festival will be canceled for a second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to festival organizers. The event was originally scheduled for March 12 through March 14.

The Honolulu Festival, which typically draws thousands of visitors from around world, will not return in the new year. The festival usually features more than 100 groups who share their culture through music, dance and arts in free performances at the Hawaii Convention Center, Ala Moana Center, International Market Place and Waikiki Beach Walk.

The Honolulu Festival Foundation says the large crowds are problematic for safe and social distancing efforts.

“After thoughtful discussions with state and city officials, as well as our Honolulu Festival Foundation board of directors, it was determined that holding a large-scale event in March would not be possible under Honolulu’s current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines,” said Hiroyuki Kitagawa, President of the Honolulu Festival Foundation. “We realize there will be many who are disappointed to hear this news, however, the well-being of the community remains our top priority.”

The festival had been held consistently every year from 1995 to 2019.

