Honolulu EMS receives COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS staff began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

Amongst the first of the City’s emergency responders to receive the vaccination was Paramedic Shirley Ann Cazinha.

EMS says Cazinha is a seasoned city Paramedic who has treated and transported COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. Cazinha, who is stationed at the Waialua unit, elected to volunteer to receive the vaccination so that she can spend more time with her mother who is struggling with medical issues.

“It has been one of the most challenging years of my 16-year career, but also very rewarding,” Cazinha shared. “I have calmed the fears and treated patients who had COVID-19, but I’ve also worried about bringing the virus home and getting my family sick.”

Cazinha was joined by fellow paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMT) and emergency responders in receiving the vaccination.

EMS says that more than 135 Honolulu Emergency Medical Services professionals have already signed up to get the vaccine.