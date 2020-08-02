Honolulu EMS employee first in the department to test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Emergency Services Department announced that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the department’s first positive coronavirus case.
City officials said that the employee is currently in isolation and will return to work after the employee is cleared by the state Department of Health.
The employee works for the Emergency Medical Services Division and is stationed at CharlieOne, which is located in the Liliha area.
