Honolulu Cookie Company lays off workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Layoffs are coming to a cookie shop that’s popular with tourists.

In its official notice to the labor department, Honolulu Cookie Company says 71 employees will be laid off by next week Saturday.

Some of the positions include bakery workers, packers and sales associates.

The company also says the delay of visitor travel has impacted business significantly.

Honolulu Cookie Company’s stores have been closed since March 18.

