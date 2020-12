File – The Honolulu Club is auctioning off items after closing down in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COURTESY: OAHU AUCTIONS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Club is auctioning off items after closing down in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Equipment such as weights, furniture, artwork and even plants from the Honolulu Club are all up for auction.

The popular establishment closed after more than four decades in business.

The online auction closes on Dec. 5. To place a bid, click here.