Honolulu City Lights will be scaled back this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A holiday tradition in Honolulu will be scaled back this year.

On Aug. 27, the Department of Customer Services announced that Honolulu City Lights will scale down festivities this year to minimize the risk of coronavirus outbreaks.

The electric light parade and tree lighting ceremony are canceled, as well as the Christmas tree and wreath display inside the Hale.

The Christmas tree, Shaka Santa, Tutu Mele and other large light displays will be put out along King Street and in front of Honolulu Hale. The city hopes residents will enjoy the displays from their car as they drive by Honolulu Hale.

For more information, visit the Honolulu City Lights webpage.

