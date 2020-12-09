Honolulu City Lights kicks off Wednesday night with new changes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Lights kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 9, but there will be some big changes this year due to the pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There will be no city light parade this year and decorations have been scaled back, but you can still see Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele, as well as the city’s 50 foot Christmas tree.

Guests are still welcome to take pictures, but the city is asking to consider enjoying the lights by driving by to avoid large crowds.

This year’s holiday trolley tours will also be different due to the pandemic. The Waikiki Trolley holiday lights tour are by reservation only. It’s $15 per adult and $10 for kids 3 to 11-years-old.

Children under the age of 3 are free if they sit on an adult’s lap.

The bus will be filled at 50-percent capacity, and disinfected between tours.

Everyone will be required to wear a face coverning.

To make a reservation, click here.