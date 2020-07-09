Honolulu City Council urges State to delay plans to let travelers skip 14-day quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu City Council unanimously approved a resolution urging the State to delay plans to let visitors skip the 14-day quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival. Those plans are set to go in effect on August 1, but the recent uptick in new cases has given cause for concern.

The resolution also asks for more rigorous testing requirements, including a second COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Resolution 20-164, FD1 include the following precautionary steps:

·Requiring incoming travelers with a negative pre-boarding test to take a second follow-up diagnostic viral test within seven days of the initial test in order to confirm the negative result, (test could be paid from an additional incoming passenger fee);

·Working with private laboratories already processing tests in Hawai‘i to significantly ramp up testing capacity;

·Implementing effective tracking and contact tracing of incoming passengers, including developing a mobile phone application, or “app,” to track and trace persons with whom an infected traveler has come into contact, and mandating its use by travelers;

·Developing a surveillance system to monitor high-risk settings in the tourism industry and providing testing for industry employees who come into frequent contact with visitors;

·Ensuring that the systems and resources are in place to effectively enforce the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who have not undergone and passed pre-boarding testing;

·Ensuring that the information about the pre-boarding test requirement and these additional measures is well publicized to alert those with plans to travel to Hawai‘i.

