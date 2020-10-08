Honolulu City Council urges Governor Ige to reconsider pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday, Oct. 7, urging the state to implement additional measures to the current pre-travel testing program set to launch on Oct. 15.

Governor Ige indicated that a negative COVID-19 test result would be required within 72 hours of arrival for passengers looking to opt-out of the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine. However, the council argued that the 3-day window offers too much time for passengers to possibly contract the virus and spread it to the local community.

Council members says more stringent measures, like a two-test system, need to be implemented.

“I’m worried that, under the current plan, people are going to slip through the cracks, meaning contagious people getting off planes and infecting local people. A two-test system would cut down that potential significantly.” Tommy Waters, Council member, District 4

The Council also urged the state to consider a reduced quarantine that will require visitors to isolate until a negative test result can be confirmed after arrival.

“If all of the safety measures are not in place by October 15, then the Governor should delay reopening transpacific travel until the necessary infrastructure to protect the public’s health can be fully developed.” added Chair Emeritus Menor.

