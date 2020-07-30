Honolulu BWS confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An employee with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply has tested positive for COVID-19, the BWS confirmed on Wednesday, July 29.

“The affected employee is under the care of a physician and we wish them a safe and speedy recovery,” said BWS manager Ernest Lau.

The BWS says that it consulter Dr. Jill Omori, who is the infectious disease expert for the city.

“After reviewing the details, has advised that there should be no cause for worry and that she does not believe there has been exposure to any other BWS staff,” said the BWS in a statement.

The area where the employee sits is not open to the public and this employee does not interact with the public, BWS said.

According to BWS, it has not directed any employees to get tested. “We are not aware of any employees seeking testing as it is not a question we can ask of an employee due to medical privacy issues. ​The decision to test is solely upon the recommendation of the staff member’s personal physician and/or the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH).”

BWS officials say that the employee has not returned to the workplace since they were notified.

