Honolulu branch of the NAACP hosts After the March a virtual town hall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu branch of the NAACP is hosting a virtual town hall called After the March.

It is happening from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Discussions will focus on responsible law enforcement, family support in times of crisis, and effective legislative policies.

Co-hosted by Alphonso Brown President Honolulu Hawaii Branch NAACP, and Kristen Brown, Youth Member.

The Honolulu Hawaii Branch of the NAACP meets monthly to discuss and address civil rights issues and community matters. Meetings are held in the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church Annex at 1 p.m. on the third Saturday. The public is invited.