Honolulu airport mobile coronavirus testing lab to reduce hours, Waikiki location to close

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s mobile COVID-19 testing lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will reduce its hours starting on Sunday, July 27.

The testing lab at the airport will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sunday.

The mobile COVID-19 testing lab at the Hawaiian Monarch Hotel in Waikiki will close on Sunday, July 11.

Officials said the number of tests administered at the Waikiki location has dropped significantly since the testing requirement for inter-island travel was lifted on Tuesday, June 15.

