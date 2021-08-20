Honolulu airport COVID testing extended for the 4th time

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 testing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be extended through Saturday, Aug. 28.

Oahu residents will be able to get tested seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who want to get tested for the coronavirus must pre-register here. No walk-ins will be accepted, officials reported.

People must bring a valid state ID that shows their Oahu address and zip code.

Officials reported the site is located at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area, which is past baggage claim 31.

