Home Depot looking to hire nationwide, Hawaii included

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Home Depot is looking to hire 50 part-time and full-time seasonal positions in Honolulu.

Here’s how to apply:

Jobseekers can text JOBS to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (message and data rates may apply). All interested candidates must complete the 15-minute application online.

Visit careers.homedepot.com

Select “Learn More”

Enter your desired location (CITY, STATE)

Click “Search Jobs”

The company is currently hiring associates for in-store and distribution centers. In-store associates will provide customer service, reinforce social distancing measures, support with overnight freight, and fill online and curbside orders. Distribution Center associates will load and unload product, pull orders for stores and operate forklifts (training available).

The company has been closing stores early for additional cleaning and sanitizing, canceling Spring promotions to avoid driving traffic to stores, limiting the number of customers in stores at one time, and reinforcing social and physical distancing. The company also introduced temporary benefits that are available to new hires including weekly bonuses (an additional $50/week for part-time associates) and double overtime.

