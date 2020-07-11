Holloway vs. Volkanovski title fight officially on after both fighters make weight

After both fighters made weight, the UFC featherweight championship between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski is officially a go for Saturday afternoon at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

A championship tripleheader kicks off the UFC’s run on Fight Island Saturday, as UFC 251 takes place at Yas Island.

Headlining the star-studded card is a battle for the welterweight crown as Kamaru Usman defends his title against BMF belt-holder Jorge Masvidal.

The co-main event is the featherweight title fight when Volkanovski faces Holloway in a rematch of December’s title fight in Las Vegas, which Volkanovski won via unanimous decision.

Petr Yan and Jose Aldo square off for the vacant bantamweight championship. Two former strawweight champions will also meet again, as Jessica Andrade takes on Rose Namajunas.

The fight card can be seen below.

ESPN+ main card, 4 p.m. HST

Main Event: Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)

Co-Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Max Holloway (145)

Petr Yan (135) vs. Jose Aldo (135)

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (116)

Amanda Ribas (126) vs. Paige VanZant (126)

ESPN preliminary card, 2 p.m. HST

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Danny Henry (146)

Leonardo Santos (156) vs. Roman Bogatov (155.5)

Early preliminary card, noon HST

Available on Fight Pass, ESPN, & ESPN+

Marcin Tybura (252) vs. Maxim Grishin (223)

Raulian Paiva (129)* vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Karol Rosa (136) vs. Vanessa Melo (141)**

Martin Day (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

*Raulian Paiva missed weight and will be fined 20 percent of her purse

**Vanessa Melo missed weight and will be fine 30 percent of her purse