Holiday spirit shared through parade of banners at Mililani High School

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Since the annual Mililani holiday parade got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the community created a holiday parade of banners at Mililani High School.

The groups that normally participate in the parade made banners.

Community leaders and the public get to vote on the banners.

Voting online is between Dec. 15 and 27 at https://tinyurl.com/2020paradeofbanners