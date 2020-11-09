Holiday shopping season has begun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2020 holiday shopping season has officially kicked off. To avoid large crowds, big retailers have started their Black Friday shopping deals well ahead of Thanksgiving, and so have several small local businesses.

Both big-box stores and small businesses have shifted to online deals, but experts predict U.S. shoppers will spend a record-breaking $189 billion online in November and December, which could lead to shipping delays.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a lot of the Doorbuster sales, and I don’t think a lot of people are opening at midnight or 5 a.m.,” explained Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President.

Big-box stores like Walmart have spread their Black Friday deals over three weekends, and doorbuster deals will be online to keep shoppers away from its stores.

“You’re not going to see the big crowds in the stores, what you’re probably going to see is the crowds of cars waiting in line to do their curbside pickup instead,” Yamaki said.

She said last-minute holiday shoppers should consider curbside or in-store pickup because with more people shopping online this year, shipping can be delayed.

Deals are not going to get much better, so if you see something you like, buy it quickly.

“The retailers are not bringing in the volumes that they have in the past, they’ve cut down on their orders. So, supplies are limited on a lot of things,” Yamaki explained.

She does anticipate deals to last until Cyber Monday and through December.

Local small businesses are also adjusting to a new Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Over the last few years, hundreds of people would line up outside of Global Village in Kailua on Black Friday.

“Obviously, because of COVID, things aren’t going to be able to be the same,” explained Global Village Kailua co-owner Debbie Hopkins. “We are trying to figure out how we’ll man the front door, because our capacity is 10.”

Under Tier 2, stores on Oahu have to limit their capacity to 50%. If Oahu were to reach Tier 3 by Black Friday, there would not be a limit on store capacity.

“But I don’t think we’re going to get to that point,” Hopkins said.

Both Yamaki and Hopkins encourage small businesses to plan ahead of time to utilize social media, online deals, and to get creative as well.

“Our Black Friday deals will be going on from November 16 through November 18,” explained Hopkins with Global Village Kailua. “And we’re going to have a storewide sale and then surprises throughout that time period.”

She said to encourage people to shop online, the store will be doing additional discounts on the web.

“We have curbside pick-up, we have in-store pickup, so can come in and out,” she said.

Hopkins said they will also offer delivery services in Kailua.

Yamaki anticipates deep discounts to continue through December at small businesses as some try to get rid of extra inventory.

Both Yamaki and Hopkins encourage people to shop small this holiday season.

