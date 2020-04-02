HMSA waives copayments for all COVID-19 related treatments for fully insured plans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i Medical Service Association (HMSA) is stepping up its fight against our current global pandemic by waiving all copayments for any COVID-19 related treatment and services in Hawaii for the duration of the state’s declared emergency proclamation.

The expanded coverage includes waiving cost-sharing for all COVID-19 treatment and services in Hawaii for fully insured commercial plans, Medicare, and Medicaid members. This includes coverage for testing and treatment administered at a doctor’s office, urgent care facility, and emergency room, as well as inpatient hospital stays. HMSA will reimburse health care providers at in-network or Medicare rates as applicable. HMSA will also work with self-funded customers who want to implement a similar approach.

HMSA joins dozens of other Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans across the nation to implement this change in policy to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We continue to look for ways to help us beat this pandemic as a community,” said HMSA President and Chief Executive Officer Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. “With our local economy taking major hits, we want to provide some peace of mind, where we can, when it comes to the health needs of our members.”

HMSA is committed to providing access to health care during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This expanded coverage is in addition to the following previously announced steps HMSA is taking to protect the health and safety of our members:

Cover full costs of medically necessary diagnostic tests related to COVID-19.

Waive prior authorizations for diagnostic tests and covered services, consistent with CDC guidance, for members if they’re diagnosed with COVID-19.

Increase access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications (consistent with member’s plan benefits) and encouraging members to use 90-day mail-order benefits if available.

Expand access to telehealth and nurse/provider hotlines.

For the latest information for HMSA members, click here.