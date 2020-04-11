Hilton Hawaiian Village to temporarily close

Beachgoers usually pack themselves onto the sandy area fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village. One day after stay-at-home order started, the beach is empty of its sun seeking bodies. March 26, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hilton Hawaiian Village will temporarily suspend operations on April 13.

The company says that the suspension is in light of the COVID-19 situation and of the current business environment.

“We are in the process of notifying guests, transferring any existing reservations to other hotels in the area. Any guests with questions regarding upcoming reservations are encouraged to contact Hilton Reservations and Customer Care for assistance,” wrote the company.

The company did not disclose when the suspension will end.