Hilton Hawaiian Village staff makes Thanksgiving meals for Institute for Human Services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staff at the Hilton Hawaiian Village prepare Thanksgiving meals for the Institute for Human Services.

The menu has turkey, mashed potatoes, rice, stuffing, pumpkin pie, veggies and cranberry sauce.

The Institute for Human Services helps people who are homeless.

The goal is to make 450 lunches.

“We feel so honored that we’re able to do this,” said Cynthia Rankin, Hilton Hawaiian Village director of communications. “It’s a blessing for us to be able to do that to the community. For us to give them Thanksgiving dinner every year is something that truly touches our heart.”

This is the 26th year for the Hilton to do this. Last year, they could not since the hotel was closed due to the pandemic.