Hilo’s Ocean Gabonia ‘grateful and blessed’ after signing with New York Yankees organization

Ocean Gabonia’s baseball career has moved quickly since he graduated from Hilo High School a year ago. After signing a free agent deal with the New York Yankees on Monday, he hopes his young career continues to progress.

Gabonia, a right-handed pitcher, enrolled at Everett Community College in Washington last fall. The Northwestern Athletic Conference, of which Everett is a member, held its annual showcase event last September. Up to that point, Gabonia was not on the radar of professional scouts.

That changed when he took the mound. The Yankees took notice.

“I was the last pitcher of the night and they really liked how I was throwing the ball so they contacted me after and that’s when it all started, all the interviews and just getting to know me and the process of recruiting,” Gabonia recalled.

Gabonia was not selected in last week’s shortened MLB Draft, which was five rounds instead of its traditional 40 because of COVID-19. As such, his signing bonus as an undrafted free agent is capped at $20,000. But the prospect of chasing his pro dreams was too good to pass up, and the Yankees are committed to continuing his development.

“I’m just grateful and I’m blessed that God gave me the opportunity and I thank the Yankees for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “I know their plan is just to help me develop more and that’s kind of the same plan I had, to get stronger and mature into my body. I’m still young and I haven’t reached my peak yet. To be able to have a great player development system I think is a good thing to have as a young player.

“They just talked to me about what my potential is and what I can develop into.”

The Yankees haven’t committed either way to making him a starter or reliever, which is the same path franchise legend Mariano Rivera initially took on his way to becoming a Hall of Fame closer. Although Gabonia admits he was a San Francisco Giants fan growing up, he says Rivera was his favorite player.

“I was a Mariano Rivera fan,” Gabonia said. “He was my favorite pitcher and I have his jersey and all of that.”

Gabonia joins Waiakea’s Kala’i Rosario, Cal State Bakesfield’s Edgar Barclay (via St. Joesph) and former Hilo teammate Micah Bello as recent Big Island ballplayers to turn pro.

“I think just being another one of those Hilo boys, I mean Big Island isn’t your most fanciest place in the world but we do work with what we got and we make the best out of it,” Gabonia said. “So I think that’s the greatest thing that I’ve found out of this island is that we don’t have fancy stuff but we grind it out and we keep on working no matter what happens.”

There is no current timeline as to when Gabonia, as well as the rest of the new pros, will be able to join their new clubs. But when he does, he’ll be joining the most iconic franchise in the sport, a possibility that seemed improbable not so long ago.

“Not really,” Gabonia said. “I never thought a year ago that I would be sitting in this situation signing, especially with the New York Yankees.”