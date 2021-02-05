Hilo veterans home faces penalty for coronavirus control deficiencies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo has received a $510,640 federal civil penalty for failing to correct COVID-19 infection control deficiencies.

This follows several unannounced visits by the Hawaii Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The unannounced visits, on behalf of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), were designed to determine the home’s compliance with federal certification requirements.

The facility was cited for not being “in substantial compliance” and for causing “immediate jeopardy to resident health and safety.”

The veterans home did not correct those deficiencies and was ultimately fined.

The state took over management of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home last month.