Hilo veterans home continues to see positive COVID-19 cases

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of Sept. 4, a total of 47 residents at the Yukio Okutso State Veterans Home have tested positive for the virus and six of them have died with underlying medical conditions. A Big Island resident said his mother is one of the residents with COVID-19.

Arnold Nobriga said his mother became a resident at the facility about eight months ago.

Nobriga said, “I was hoping and praying that it would never go into there, and it did.”

The first cases were at the veterans home were announced last week, officials said it was likely a worker with no symptoms who carried the virus into the facility.

Nobriga’s mother and the other 40 residents who are positive are now being cared for on a single floor of the facility.

The facility is operated by Avalon Health Care. It’s Vice President of Legal, Allison Griffiths, said they are increasing sanitation and all workers are wearing personal protective equipment recommended by the CDC.

Griffiths said, “There are three wings on that floor and all of those are occupied by COVID positive residents, so some are in private rooms and some are in double rooms.”

Staff in the COVID-19 units do not intermingle with other units in efforts to contain the virus, and workers are putting-in longer hours to fill in for those who are out sick.

Eighteen workers have tested positive so far, and follow-up testing is now happening every three days.

“This is just really an unfortunate heartbreaking situation and we’re so sorry to see this happening,” Griffiths said. “But rest assure that we have staff that is so dedicated to doing everything in their power to protect our residents.”

However, family members like Nobriga worry about the virus’s unpredictable nature, it has been a month since he has been able to see his mother in person.

Nobriga said, “They keep telling me that the oxygen level is good, her breathing is good, her appetite is good, but you know to me is, how good is good?”

The veterans home said there are no current residents hospitalized.

