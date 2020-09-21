Hilo veterans home confirms one COVID-related death on Sunday

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — One COVID-related death was reported on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, Avalon Health Care confirmed.

This brings the facility’s resident death toll to 23.

Fifty-two residents are currently at the veterans home and 18 are receiving care in the home’s COVID designated area.

There are six residents who are hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center.

As for recoveries, those numbers as of Sunday are 23 residents and seven employees.

Avalon Health Care confirms that overall, 69 residents and 32 employees have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began at the facility.

