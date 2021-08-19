Hilo Public Library temporarily closed after worker tests COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilo Public Library on Hawaii Island was temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Officials said the library will undergo a thorough cleaning and reopen on Saturday, Aug. 21.

All workers are required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and proper hand sanitizing at the Hilo Public Library.

High-touch areas are also frequently disinfected and visitors are required to wear face masks.