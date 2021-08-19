Hilo Public Library temporarily closed after worker tests COVID-positive

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Hawaii State Library System photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilo Public Library on Hawaii Island was temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Officials said the library will undergo a thorough cleaning and reopen on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

All workers are required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and proper hand sanitizing at the Hilo Public Library.

High-touch areas are also frequently disinfected and visitors are required to wear face masks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories