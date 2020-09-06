Hilo Medical’s veterans home corrects COVID-related death total to 5 on Saturday

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A total of 54 residents and 18 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hilo Medical Center’s Yukio Okutso State Veterans Home, officials reported on Saturday, Sept. 5.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Two of its residents are currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center. Five residents have recovered.

No deaths reported on Saturday, but hospital officials corrected its COVID-related death total to five. It was previously listed as six.

According to details from Avalon Healthcare, the managing company running the veterans home operations, one resident who passed had a pending PCR test, tested positive with the rapid/antigen test at the Emergency Department. PCR results that came back that last night was negative, according to Avalon.

Within Hilo Medical CEnter, there is a total of 13 COVID-positive patients that are hospitalized. Five are in the ICU and eight are in the COVID unit.

Latest Stories on KHON2