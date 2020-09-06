Hilo Medical’s veterans home corrects COVID-related death total to 5 on Saturday

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A total of 54 residents and 18 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hilo Medical Center’s Yukio Okutso State Veterans Home, officials reported on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Two of its residents are currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center. Five residents have recovered.

No deaths reported on Saturday, but hospital officials corrected its COVID-related death total to five. It was previously listed as six.

According to details from Avalon Healthcare, the managing company running the veterans home operations, one resident who passed had a pending PCR test, tested positive with the rapid/antigen test at the Emergency Department. PCR results that came back that last night was negative, according to Avalon.  

Within Hilo Medical CEnter, there is a total of 13 COVID-positive patients that are hospitalized. Five are in the ICU and eight are in the COVID unit.

