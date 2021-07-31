Hilo Medical Center sees 100% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hilo Medical Center (HMC) announced on Saturday, July 31, its emergency department implemented a no visitor policy after COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled overnight.

Officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from six to 12 patients overnight — a 100% increase — and all of the people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at HMC are unvaccinated.

HMC officials said there has also been a spike in patients who need testing, examination and treatment for COVID-19. The HMC emergency department will not allow visitors except for pediatric patients 18 years and under and highly critical/end-of-life situations, officials said.

Inpatient units — which are separate from the emergency department — have daily visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and visitors are not allowed to bring outside food and beverages, according to HMC.

There were no COVID-19 patients in the ICU at HMC as of Saturday,